Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.27 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $8,213,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $202.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

