Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,256 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $89,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day moving average of $341.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.