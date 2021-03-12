Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,198 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 350,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $242.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.