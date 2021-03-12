Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,027 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

