Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TSVNF remained flat at $$10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

