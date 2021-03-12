Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THNPF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

THNPF opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

