TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 41,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 648,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 624,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 6,090,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,306. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.