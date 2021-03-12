TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TCCPY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.