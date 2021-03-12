Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.