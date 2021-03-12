Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 571,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 309,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

