Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.84 ($3.34).

Several research analysts have recently commented on O2D shares. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of O2D traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €2.33 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 10,683,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.30.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

