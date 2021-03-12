Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLKGY remained flat at $$10.67 during midday trading on Friday. Telkom SA SOC has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

