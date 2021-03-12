TELUS (NYSE:TU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TU stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mirova purchased a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

