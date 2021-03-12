TENA (TENA) Price Reaches $0.13

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, TENA has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $341,235.49 and approximately $9,777.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.00647084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

