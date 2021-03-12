Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

