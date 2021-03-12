Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $34.44 Average PT from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 438,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

