Tezos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379.44 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006891 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $379.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 201.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,831,434 tokens. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

