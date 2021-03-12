TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFS Financial stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock valued at $688,522. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

