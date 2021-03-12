The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. 49,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,058. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.