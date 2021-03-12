The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CEO Sells $30,990,501.90 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

