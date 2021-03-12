The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $415.00 at Raymond James

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.19 and a 200 day moving average of $352.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

