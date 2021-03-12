The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,799 shares of company stock worth $1,563,522. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

