The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Announces Earnings Results

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

XONE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get The ExOne alerts:

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.