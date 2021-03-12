The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

NASDAQ:XONE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,037. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.