The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00383219 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

