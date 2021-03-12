The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 204,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Gap by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Gap by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

