The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.35

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $340.35 and last traded at $339.87, with a volume of 134541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

