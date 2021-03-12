The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATRK. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

