The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.