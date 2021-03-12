The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.06.

PNC traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.51. 41,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

