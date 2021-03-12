The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 6.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.05% of The Progressive worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 349,993 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,057. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.