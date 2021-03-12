The Transfer Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $727.71 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can currently be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00012045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00651136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

