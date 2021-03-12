TheStreet Upgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

MPC opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

