Think Childcare Group (TNK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Think Childcare Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.42.

Think Childcare Group Company Profile

Think Childcare Group engages in the provision of child care services in Australia. The company operates through Child Care Operations and Child Care Development segments. It offers full or part-time care services for babies, toddlers, and young children. The company also offers management and consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners.

