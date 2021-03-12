ThoreCoin Trading 17.8% Higher This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,869.47 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $942.23 million and $49,584.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00465533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00559682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00076685 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

