Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:THBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THBR. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 783,535 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at $7,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at $6,595,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,335,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

