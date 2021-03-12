Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

TTSH stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 173,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,017. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

