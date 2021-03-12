Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.