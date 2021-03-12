Titon (LON:TON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON TON traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,378. The firm has a market cap of £14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.61.

Get Titon alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Titon’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.