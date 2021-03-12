Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

