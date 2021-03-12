Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 20175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

