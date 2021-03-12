Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,128. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 683,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 81,932 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

