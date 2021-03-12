Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Shares of 2,460 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

