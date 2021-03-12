Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $320,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $295.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.