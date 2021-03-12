Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Tower Semiconductor worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.