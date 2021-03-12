TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.70

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

