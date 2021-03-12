Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.