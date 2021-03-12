Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,233 call options.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,685 shares of company stock worth $9,056,189. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

