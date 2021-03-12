Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 245,743 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 84,738 call options.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $147,171,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

