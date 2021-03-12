Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

